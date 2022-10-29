Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 43,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 974,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 900,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,269. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

