Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Up 0.4%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.54 and last traded at C$24.50. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.50.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

