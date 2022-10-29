CannabisCoin (CANN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $499,511.63 and $4.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 16% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,863.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00272384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00124810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00712449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00570427 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00229981 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

