Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.81

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.81 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 47.25 ($0.57). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 47.25 ($0.57), with a volume of 27,071 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Capital & Regional Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.08 million and a P/E ratio of 242.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.71.

Capital & Regional Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.22%.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

