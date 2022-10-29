Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 30.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 169,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.