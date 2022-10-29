Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,500 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 1,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Shares of CRNLF stock remained flat at 1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.48. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of 1.48 and a 12-month high of 1.52.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

Featured Stories

