Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 428.0 days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Cargotec stock remained flat at $41.03 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Cargotec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

