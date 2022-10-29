Cashaa Price Hits $0.0071 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $5.19 million and $383,582.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

