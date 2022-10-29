Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Casper has a market capitalization of $423.16 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,250,824,513 coins and its circulating supply is 10,456,281,356 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,249,110,874 with 10,454,688,736 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04210781 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $20,191,162.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.