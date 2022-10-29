CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.54 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $113.96 million and $8.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,729.18 or 0.99994655 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003643 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00044659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022093 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004775 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00255574 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.14403676 USD and is up 11.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $18,092,436.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

