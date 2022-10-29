Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Centene worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Centene Company Profile



Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

