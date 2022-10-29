Chain Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Chain has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $7.00 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

