China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.70. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 3,513 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

