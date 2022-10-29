CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 17,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,273. CHS has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $28.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 6.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

