Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CHT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,913. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth $468,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

