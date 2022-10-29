Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 17,978,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,416,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

