Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 688,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after acquiring an additional 119,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of C opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

