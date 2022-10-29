Civic (CVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.39 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $128.39 million and $9.80 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,699.45 or 0.32105579 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.