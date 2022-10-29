Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarim Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRM. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLRM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 32,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,991. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

About Clarim Acquisition

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

