Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) Short Interest Update

Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Clas Ohlson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Clas Ohlson Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clas Ohlson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clas Ohlson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.