Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $359.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $362.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.