CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of CLPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.26.
About CLPS Incorporation
