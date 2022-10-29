CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CLPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

