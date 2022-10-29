Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genetron and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Genetron currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,134.57%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.61%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

This table compares Genetron and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -127.72% -61.51% -48.14% Sera Prognostics -27,921.82% -34.59% -32.87%

Volatility & Risk

Genetron has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genetron and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $83.47 million 0.88 -$77.87 million ($1.18) -0.69 Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 598.69 -$35.01 million ($1.57) -0.99

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genetron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Genetron on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

