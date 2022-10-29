Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $556.57 million and $5.24 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.27 or 0.31901759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012461 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.