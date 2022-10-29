CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 11.6 %

COP opened at €32.66 ($33.33) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €31.70 ($32.35) and a one year high of €77.85 ($79.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.