Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

HDV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.29. 755,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

