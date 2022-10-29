Concord Wealth Partners Buys 493 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.58. 35,696,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,665,130. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

