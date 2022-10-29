Concord Wealth Partners Buys 571 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in 3M by 14.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in 3M by 1,243.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

