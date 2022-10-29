Concord Wealth Partners Invests $917,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 783,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,634. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

