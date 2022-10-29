Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 94,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 7,775,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,494,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

