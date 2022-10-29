Concord Wealth Partners Sells 3,410 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.92% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.16.

