Concord Wealth Partners Sells 45,316 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,316 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 3.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. 214,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $67.48.
