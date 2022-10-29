Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 799,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,963. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00.
