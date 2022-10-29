Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Update

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

CLEV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

