Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Update

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
CLEV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.13.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
