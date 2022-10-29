CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-$1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. CONMED also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

CONMED Stock Up 2.9 %

CNMD stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. 592,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CONMED by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CONMED by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

