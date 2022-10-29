CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.21-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. CONMED also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.21-$3.28 EPS.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $80.11. 592,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. CONMED has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $159.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

