ConstitutionDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $107.11 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $107.11 million and $131.21 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

