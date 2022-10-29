ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $4.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ContextLogic Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WISH opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,041,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $1,551,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,457,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,387,671.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,681,672 shares of company stock valued at $21,998,841 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,790 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

