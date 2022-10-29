Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.98 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

CLB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 503,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

