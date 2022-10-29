Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.17 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $895.56 million, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

