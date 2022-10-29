CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.83. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 14,776 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

