Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $757,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

