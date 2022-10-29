Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,762 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,331.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $6,305,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Shopify by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 28.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Shopify by 92.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

