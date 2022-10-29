Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in October

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 36,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Covestro Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on COVTY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

