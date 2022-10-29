Cowen Downgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Market Perform

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $205.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

