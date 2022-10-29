CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.66%.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

