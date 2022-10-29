Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €110.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

adidas Price Performance

ADS opened at €99.35 ($101.38) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €161.50.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

