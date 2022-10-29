Credit Suisse Group Upgrades AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

AltaGas Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

