Credit Suisse Group Upgrades AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) to “Outperform”

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

AltaGas Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.