Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.66 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $95.95 million and $13.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001239 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.