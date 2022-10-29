CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Down 0.9%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.25. 24,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 4,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

